Ludhiana: Education department apprises school principals of effective tools

To enhance educational leadership and effectiveness in schools across the state, a workshop focused on the 2.0 version of Mission Samarth was organised for the school principals of the district on Wednesday, by the education department, aimed at equipping them with the necessary information and tools to implement the mission effectively in the government schools of Ludhiana. Principals and teachers of different schools during a training workshop at Government Senior Secondary School, PAU, in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The principals were guided on the different aspects of the mission, including strategic planning, effective resource allocation, curriculum development and student-centered teaching methodologies.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jasbir Singh Sekhon, district coordinator for academic support group, said, “We will soon be launching the 2.0 version of Mission Samarth. The training for the same is being provided to the principals and heads of the institutions to make them aware of their role and responsibilities as a school leader.” He also mentioned that first the students are assessed based on their learning power and then are further divided into groups for their improvement to cater to learning deficiencies among children.

“There is a fixed tenure for the assessment of the students, most probably from April 1 to May 31, at three levels—pre-assessment, mid-assessment and post-assessment—for which separate tools have been designed for different subjects. When Mission Samarth was launched the previous year, its main aim was to focus on reading and the performance of basic operations by the subjects, and now the stress would be given not only on reading the story but to comprehend it too,” he added.

Commenting on the impact the mission would have on the students, Harjinder Singh, district education officer (DEO Secondary) said, “There are a number of students who are unable to identify even an alphabet and the main focus here is to slowly and steadily improve the learning outcome, for which school incharges are being imparted the training at different venues in the district.”