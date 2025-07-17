Ludhiana: Educators protest for job security as SC quashes 1.1k appointments

Members of the 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians’ Front on Thursday staged massive protests at SCD Government College and Government College for Girls seeking job security in the wake of the recent Supreme Court verdict that quashed the appointments of 1,158 assistant professors and librarians in government colleges, plunging their career into uncertainty. The demonstration was a part of the Front’s statewide protest call. Assistant professors and librarians protesting in front of Government Girls College in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

The protesters said they were selected strictly according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. The process involved written examinations and merit-based selections. “It was lauded as the first corruption-free recruitment drive in over two decades,” said one of the protesting educators.

“This recruitment brought fresh energy to government colleges, which had long struggled with staff shortages,” said a protesting teacher. “It improved student enrolment and offered an affordable, quality alternative to private colleges.”

According to official figures shared by the Front, out of the 1,158 selected, 931 candidates had joined various government colleges across the state. SCD Government College alone had 49 appointees, 10 were posted at Government College (East) and 23 at Government College for Girls, each now affected by the court’s ruling.

Rashmi, a mathematics teacher from Khanna, said, “It wasn’t our mistake. The fault lies with the department’s procedural lapses but we are the ones paying the price. Many of us are sole earners. Where are we supposed to go now?”

The protesters called on the state government to immediately file a review petition in the Supreme Court and explore all legal options to safeguard the appointments and ensure continuity in the public education system.

“This is not just about our jobs, it’s about justice, our students and the future of public education in Punjab,” said Jaspreet Singh from SCD College. “We are committed to continuing our struggle through every democratic and legal means available,” he added.