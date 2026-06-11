Ludhiana: Elderly man dies weeks after being assaulted during land dispute mediation

A land dispute in Bonkar Gujjran village of Koom Kalan has taken a tragic turn, with an elderly man succumbing to his injuries nearly three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted while trying to mediate between two rival groups.

Police Station Koom Kalan station house officer (SHO) inspector Madhu Bala said police had registered a case after the May 22 clash based on statements from both sides. (HT File)

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The victim, Sukhdev Singh, was allegedly attacked on May 22 when he went to help settle an ongoing land dispute in the village. According to his grandson, Gurpreet Singh, members of one faction first rammed a tractor into the elderly man, knocking him to the ground, and then assaulted him with spades and sticks, leaving him critically injured.

He was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana, where he died during treatment on Tuesday.

The family has alleged that despite approaching senior police officials and political leaders, the accused have not been arrested. They have announced that they will not perform the last rites until those responsible are taken into custody.

Police Station Koom Kalan station house officer (SHO) inspector Madhu Bala said police had registered a case after the May 22 clash based on statements from both sides.

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{{^usCountry}} Following Sukhdev Singh’s death, the police will add sections related to murder in the FIR after the post-mortem examination and the recording of fresh statements from the family, she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following Sukhdev Singh’s death, the police will add sections related to murder in the FIR after the post-mortem examination and the recording of fresh statements from the family, she added. {{/usCountry}}

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