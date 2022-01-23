Ludhiana election officer visits training venues to motivate election staff

To gird up the loins for upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections, the first training of election staff was held at 14 different locations in the city on Sunday. The staff was trained about the entire election process.

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma visited the training venues and also took a round of the halls where strong rooms for storing EVMs are being created.

The first training of election staff for 57-Khanna constituency was held at AS Modren Senior Secondary School, Khanna; for 58-Samrala at Government Senior Secondary School (girls), Khanna Road, Samrala; for 59-Sahnewal at Malwa Central College Of Education for Women, Civil Lines; for 60-Ludhiana (east) at SCD Government College Ludhiana; for 61-Ludhiana (south) at the Examination Hall of Kundan Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines; for 62-Atam Nagar at Auditorium Hall, New Building, Guru Nanak Dev Polytechnic College; for 63-Ludhiana (central) at Auditorium of Arya College, Civil Lines; for 64-Ludhiana (west) at Khalsa College for Women Ghumar Mandi, Civil Lines; for 65-Ludhiana (north) at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar; for 66-Gill at SRS Government Polytechnic College for Women, Rishi Nagar; for 67-Payal at Guru Nanak National College, Doraha; for 68-Dakha at Government Senior Secondary School, PAU; for 69-Raikot at Swami Ganga Giri Senior Secondary School, Raikot and for 70-Jagraon constituency, the training of election staff was held at Lala Lajpat Rai, DAV College, Jagraon.

While visiting the training venues at Malwa Central College Of Education for Women, SCD Government College and Khalsa College for Women, DC Varinder said the officials assigned for election duty should feel proud that they have been tasked for such important work.

He said the election staff was trained about their duties, handling of electronic voting machine (EVM), voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT), besides several other aspects related to the electioneering process.

He urged the election staff to get vaccinated. As per the directions of Election Commission of India, the staff deputed on duty in upcoming elections can get the booster dose even if they have not completed nine months after second dose. Special vaccination camps for all election staff including teachers, government staff, bank employees, insurance sector and others, who have been deputed for election duty, were also organised at all training centres on Sunday.

He informed that three more such trainings would be organised in the coming days and said that all staff deputed for election duty should focus on this important task, rather than finding a way to get exemption.