Ludhiana: Employee withdraws ₹49 lakh from mutual fund accounts of deceased
An employee of a mutual funds company withdrew ₹48.98 lakh from the accounts of dead people by preparing their fake death certificates. The Division Number 5 police lodged an FIR against the accused.
The accused has been identified as Sandeep Singh of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.
The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sheeshpal Singh, an employee of Kfin Technologies, Feroze Gandhi Market.
Sheeshpal Singh stated that during scanning of the accounts, they found that money from the mutual fund accounts of several people was withdrawn.
When they investigated on their own, they found that the accused used to identify the accounts where the account holders had died.
He used to prepare the fake death certificates of the account holders and withdrew the amount from their accounts. They came to know that the accused had embezzled around ₹48.98 lakh from the accounts.
Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge, CIA staff-1, said after receiving the complaint an FIR has been lodged against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the IPC at police station division number 5. The police have arrested the accused.
The police have been investigating to know from how many accounts the accused have withdrawn the money and who all are involved in the crime.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
