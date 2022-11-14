Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Environment bodies demand implementation of plastic ban

Ludhiana: Environment bodies demand implementation of plastic ban

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:15 AM IST

Environmental organisations and residents in Ludhiana staged a protest on Sunday against the plastic pollution in Sidhwan Canal near Gill Bridge; they demanded strict implementation of the single use plastic ban in the city and protection of drinking water sources in Punjab from the menace of plastic pollution

Environmentalists protesting against dumping of plastic in Sidhwan Canal, Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Environmentalists protesting against dumping of plastic in Sidhwan Canal, Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

City-based environmental organisations and residents staged a protest on Sunday against the plastic pollution in Sidhwan Canal near Gill Bridge.

Members of environmental organisations including Naroa Punjab Manch and Public Action Committee (PAC) demanded strict implementation of the single use plastic ban in the city and protection of drinking water sources in Punjab from the menace of plastic pollution.

Gurpreet Singh Palaha of PAC said that the Sidhwan Canal is full of plastic bags and toxic chemicals keep leaching out of them and making the water toxic. “Water containing poisonous chemicals will soon be supplied to the residents of Ludhiana,” Palaha said.

Jaskirat Singh of Naroa Punjab Manch said the Punjab Pollution Control Board has abdicated its responsibility to stop single-use plastic by just saying that it is being smuggled from outside Punjab. “Even if that is the case, it is will the responsibility of the Punjab government to stop it,” he said.

Advocate Ravinder Arora of Action Against Plastic Pollution (AGAP) said that there is an abundant availability of plastic bags and other single-use plastics in cities and villages, which clearly shows that the plastic mafia is dominating and the government machinery is helpless to stop them.

President of Council of Engineers, Kapil Arora, said that the Punjab government had earlier failed to turn Buddha Nullah into Dariya. “It has no clue how to tackle dung, sewage, industrial chemicals and plastic being dumped into the nullah the condition of Sidhwan Canal is also turning into the same. If the government cannot implement the ban, then they will have to knock on the doors of the NGT.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out