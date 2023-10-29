Ludhiana: Ex-councillor objects to rejig of ward voters

A former councillor representing ward number 46 has raised concerns with the returning officer of Atam Nagar constituency regarding the relocation of votes from four polling booths to different wards.

The state government has requested the election commission to conduct elections in the first fortnight of November. (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaspreet Kaur Thukral has lodged an objection highlighting alleged discrepancies in the voter list.

Local government had issued the final notification of ward delimitation on October 4 and the state government had also requested the election commission to conduct elections in the first fortnight of November. Recently the voters list was finalised by the concerned department.

Thukral’s objection stems from the recent finalisation of a new ward delimitation map by the civic body. According to this map, approximately 800 votes were expected to fall under her new ward, ward number 46. However, just two days ago, the voter list revealed that three polling booths had been shifted to ward number 42, and one polling booth had been relocated to ward number 44.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jasvinder Kaur Thukral has submitted her objection to the nodal officer of her ward and is awaiting a response. She claimed that if no action is taken within the coming days, she will file a case in the high court to seek justice. Thukral alleges that the Aam Aadmi Party has made multiple changes, initially altering the ward delimitation map and now shifting polling booths, possibly with the intention of dividing her votes among different wards.

Ravinder Chopra, the nodal officer, stated, “We are currently accepting objections from the public, and the last day for objection submissions is Tuesday. We will provide solutions in accordance with the legal framework on November 8.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!