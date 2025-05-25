Ludhiana: Expect warmer nights ahead, say IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for warm nights from May 25 to 27 for the city that has been experiencing similar nights for around a week. The minimum temperature or the lowest temperature during the night has been above normal in the city for over a week now. Residents enjoying cycling moments before a thunderstorm hit the city, bringing relief from heat on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

When the minimum temperature rises by over 4.6 degrees Celsius to 6° Celsius , it is called a warm night, according to IMD’s Chandigarh centre director Surender Paul. If the departure temperature (difference between observed temperature and the normal one) is more than 6° Celsius, it is called a severe warm night. The recorded minimum temperature on Saturday was 27.8° Celsius . It is expected only to rise in the coming week and stay above 29° Celsius from May 26.

The earth releases the heat accumulated during the day at night in a phenomenon which is called radiation cooling. But when the maximum temperature or the daytime temperature rises above the normal 40° Celsius, the earth can’t cool off enough in the night before the sun rises again and the temperature shoots up. This is how the nights also become warmer.

A western disturbance is expected in the region by May end, and it may bring relief in Ludhiana as well. But before that, there hasn’t a prediction of any rain that could bring the temperatures to near or below normal, according to the director.

Earlier this week, the local health department had issued an advisory in the wake of the heatwave.

Meanwhile, a strong thunderstorm swept through the city on Saturday evening, bringing relief from the heat.