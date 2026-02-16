Ludhiana: Facing 22 FIRs, drug peddler arrested with son in Khanna

Busting a heroin supply network, the Khanna police arrested a father–son duo allegedly involved in drug peddling and consumption, officials said on Sunday. The action was taken under the ongoing anti-gangster drive, they said. Both linked to a heroin supply network, further probe on, say police .

Accused Jagpal Singh, alias Jogi, of Daheru village has been arrested in a drug peddling case that was registered on January 16 at the Khanna Sadar police station. Earlier, Randeep Singh and Ashveer of the same village were caught and 6-gm heroin was seized from them. Investigating the matter, the police came about the involvement of Jagpal Singh alias Jogi.

Officials said the probe revealed that Randeep Singh had been residing and operating from Jagpal’s house, which had turned into a hub for illegal drug activity. During a raid, the police recovered ₹47,500, suspected to be drug money, from Jagpal’s possession.

According to the police, Jagpal Singh was a habitual offender with about 22 FIRs registered against him, including cases of attempt to murder and violations of the Arms Act. Expanding the crackdown, the police also arrested his son Ekamdeep Singh under Section 27 of the NDPS Act, exposing the active involvement of both father and son in the racket.

In a further development, Gurjit Singh, alias Guri, of Harbanspura village was arrested for allegedly supplying heroin to the duo, bringing to light the supply chain operating behind the scenes.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Jagpal Singh had no legitimate source of income and that criminal elements frequently visited his residence, which had become a safe haven for anti-social activities. Police said efforts are underway to trace additional linkages, financial transactions and associates connected with the module.

Reiterating zero tolerance against narcotics and organised crime, Khanna senior superintendent of police Darpan Ahluwalia said the drive would continue and no habitual offender or drug peddler would be allowed to disturb law and order.