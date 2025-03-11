Ludhiana: Factory collapse claims third life, probe ordered

The death toll in the Focal Point Phase 8 factory collapse reached three on Monday morning after the body of Lalan Yadav was recovered from the debris by the NDRF team. Yadav had been trapped under the collapsed structure since Saturday evening when the roof of the factory building gave way during repair work. Ludhiana DC Jitendra Jorwal interacting with injured workers at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal confirmed that Yadav’s body was found on the third day of the rescue operation, making him the third victim of the tragic incident. Earlier, the bodies of Gurminder Singh, alias Bunty, and Jatinder Kumar were recovered from the rubble.

Chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the three workers who lost their lives in the tragic incident. DC Jorwal, during his visit to the site and Fortis Hospital, assured that the state government would also bear all medical expenses for the nine injured workers, who are currently reported to be in stable condition.

Jorwal stated that he had interacted with the doctors at the hospital and promised full support to the families of the injured workers. He also confirmed that four workers were rescued unharmed, and no further casualties are anticipated. However, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will remain on standby in case of any emergency.

The rescue teams have also cleared hazardous material such as sulphuric acid and acetic acid drums from the site, following safety protocols laid down by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

The DC further stated that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the collapse. This inquiry will be led by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) East, Jasleen Kaur Bhullar. Additionally, the commissionerate police have registered an FIR against five individuals, including the factory owner, supervisor, and contractor, and strict action will be taken against them.

The factory collapse, which occurred on Saturday evening, has now claimed three lives and left several others injured. Officials confirmed that the collapse happened during the repair work of factory pillars, which were already in a dilapidated condition.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora has also announced an ex-gratia of ₹1 lakh each to the families of the three deceased workers. Arora expressed his deep condolences and assured the families of all possible assistance.

Grief-stricken family struggles

Amid the tragedy, the family of Lalan Yadav, the third victim, is left devastated. His son, Saurav Yadav, who rushed from Madhepura, Bihar after hearing the news, said he was unable to accept the harsh reality.

“I spoke to my father a day before the incident. He told me he would come home for Holi, and we were planning my sister’s marriage,” said a tearful Saurav.

Arriving after a 36-hour journey, he learned his father had died, suffering severe injuries. “How will I face my family? They hope he’ll return,” he lamented.

“We called authorities through a village leader; otherwise, no one searched,” Saurav alleged, citing delayed response. The family now faces uncertainty, preparing to take Yadav’s body to Bihar.