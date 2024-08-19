 Ludhiana: Factory worker booked for raping, impregnating 15-year-old - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Factory worker booked for raping, impregnating 15-year-old

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 19, 2024 10:57 PM IST

The Doraha police booked a labourer for allegedly raping and impregnating his 15-year-old co-worker. The complainant approached the Amloh police in Fatehgarh Sahib district, who forwarded the case to Doraha cops after registering a zero FIR.

The Doraha police booked a labourer for allegedly raping and impregnating his 15-year-old co-worker. (HT File)

According to the minor’s mother, she learnt about the rape after her daughter suffered severe stomachache and was taken to the Fatehgarh Sahib civil hospital. The doctors told her that the 15-year-old was three-months pregnant.

The complainant said her daughter has been working at a yarn mill in Doraha for the past five months.

On being asked, the girl said her co-worker, Sooraj of Uttar Pradesh, forcibly established physical relations with her after taking her to an isolated room in the factory.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sohan Singh said a case under Section 65 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Factory worker booked for raping, impregnating 15-year-old
