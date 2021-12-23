Ludhiana factory worker decamps with 5 lakh worth goods

The police lodged an FIR against two accused, a factory worker and his friend,who stole t-shirts, sweatshirts and clothes from a factory in industrial area-A.

The accused Rahul of Jalaun,Uttar Pradesh and Faizan Ansari were captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the factory

Factory owner Ritin Gupta said the accused Rahul was his employee and used to stay in factory premises. On December 21, the accused stole t-shirts, sweatshirts and bundles of clothes worth ₹5 lakh from the factory with his accomplice.