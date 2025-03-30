Ludhiana: Factory worker dies under suspicious circumstances at Tajpur Road

A factory worker died under suspicious circumstances at Tajpur Road. His body was found lying in the bushes on the roadside with an injury on the head. The police reached the spot and initiated investigation. As per Prabhjot Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4), the police suspect that the deceased suffered a paralysis attack while riding the bike and died after falling on the roadside. (HT photo for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Om Parkash Sharma of Geet Colony. As per officials, he was working as a boiler operator in a dying factory.He belonged to Shahabad of Madhya Pradesh, and returned four days ago from his ancestral village. He was survived by wife and two daughters. The locals noticed the body lying in the bushes on the roadside and alerted the police.

The police identified the deceased from the Aadhar card found in his pocket and informed the family members.

Manoj Sharma, nephew of the deceased, said that Tajpur road was not on the usual route taken by his uncle and family members have no idea why his uncle went there.

As per Prabhjot Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4), the police suspect that the deceased suffered a paralysis attack while riding the bike and died after falling on the roadside, however the cause of death would be revealed after the autopsy.

On the other hand, the nephew of the deceased said he suspected that his uncle was killed by snatchers in a snatching bid.

The ADCP added that the body has been sent to Civil Hospital for postmortem. The police are waiting for his autopsy report for further action.