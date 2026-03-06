Ludhiana: Family attacked, house vandalised; cops on hunt for 20 assailants

A family was attacked and its house was vandalised by a group of over 20 youths over a dispute in the Dhuri Line area under division number 6 police station, officials said. The family alleged that the accused also tried to set the house on fire using petrol-filled bottles, officials said. Sections 333, 115(2), 117(2), 118(1), 324(4), 191(3) and 190 of the BNS have been slapped.

Police have registered a case against 10 named accused and around 10–11 unidentified persons under various serious provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint filed by Raj Gosain, a resident of Mohalla Santpura, the incident occurred on the evening of March 2 when he was at home with his brother Rajit Gosain and other family members. At the time, his nephews Aman Kumar and Shivam were standing outside the house and talking when a group led by Ajay alias Kashi, Happy and Chinu, along with their associates, arrived at the spot armed with sharp weapons and allegedly started abusing them.

When the youths objected, the accused allegedly attacked them. Hearing the commotion, Raj Gosain rushed outside, but he too was brutally assaulted and sustained injuries.

The complainant alleged that the attackers first smashed two CCTV cameras installed outside the house to destroy evidence before barging into the residence. The assailants then vandalised household items and hurled petrol-filled bottles inside the house in an alleged attempt to set it on fire.

The accused also pelted bricks and stones at the house and attacked family members, creating panic in the neighbourhood.

ASI Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 333, 115(2), 117(2), 118(1), 324(4), 191(3) and 190 of the BNS against Ajay alias Kashi, Chinu, Happy, Krishna Bawa, Tendu, Paramjeet, Sapna alias Sharli, Bhedkaran, Vikas, Vishnu, and their aides, who are yet to be identified.

The ASI added that an investigation is underway and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused involved in the attack.