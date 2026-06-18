Ludhiana: Family targeted twice in 14 hours over refusal to withdraw FIR

A group of armed men allegedly attacked two houses belonging to the same family in Ludhiana’s Dr Ambedkar Nagar within a span of 14 hours, police said on Wednesday. Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. (HT File)

According to police, the attacks were aimed at pressuring a family member to withdraw an FIR lodged against some of the accused earlier this year.

The first incident took place around 3.30 am on Tuesday at the complainant’s parental home, where the accused allegedly damaged the locked main gate and vandalised two-wheelers parked outside before fleeing.

Around 5.30 pm the same day, the group allegedly targeted the complainant’s in-laws’ house while family members, including a five-month-old infant, were inside. The accused allegedly entered the house, damaged furniture, household appliances and vehicles, and fired multiple shots before escaping.

Based on a complaint filed by Chetna, the Model Town police have booked 16 persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (city-3) Dev Singh said the complainant’s brother-in-law, Harjinder Singh, had lodged an FIR against some of the accused in May after they allegedly assaulted him.

“When Harjinder refused to withdraw the case, the accused allegedly targeted the family’s houses to intimidate them and force a compromise,” the officer said.

Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.