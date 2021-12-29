Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Farmers ends 8-day sit-in at railway tracks
Ludhiana: Farmers ends 8-day sit-in at railway tracks

Railway officials expressed hope at restoring normality at railway stations, following the end of the farmers’ eight-day protest -- wherein they demanded a loan-waiver and relief from paying outstanding electricity bills -- that led to a slew of train cancellations and huge financial losses.
The Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee, a famers’ body which was demanding a loan-waiver and relief from paying outstanding electricity bills, ended an eight-day sit-in at the railway tracks. (AFP Photo)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 02:44 AM IST
ByNikhil Sharma

Ludhiana The eight-day-long “rail roko” protest by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) ended on Tuesday, with protestors ending their sit-in at around 5 pm.

The farmers had been protesting at railway tracks in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Tanda, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur since December 20, demanding a loan-waiver and relief from paying outstanding electricity bills and allotment of plots by the state government.

“We are now planning to ply the trains till Amritsar as soon as possible which were earlier short terminated or originated at Ludhiana junction due to the protest by the farmers,” said Seema Sharma, divisional rail manager of the Ferozepur division.

“Since many factors need to be considered and ensured before plying the trains, the exact time of their resuming them cannot be revealed for now,” she added.

Railways incur huge losses

Notably, the railway authorities in the city have refunded approximately 12.4 lakh to passengers following multiple cancellations of trains.

According to the officials, 1.50 lakh was returned to the ticket counter passengers on Monday. A sum of 2.1 lakh was refunded on Tuesday, 2.2 lakh on Wednesday, 1.3 lakh on Thursday, 1.6 lakh on Friday, 2 lakh on Saturday and 1.5 lakh.

The authorities, meanwhile, refunded 1.69 crore to 32,100 passengers due to cancellation of 567 trains in the Ferozepur division.

Speaking of the losses, an official at the Ludhiana railway station said, “This is merely a small part of the loss incurred by the railways due to track blockage by farmers as most of the passengers now book their tickets online.”

Officials added that the online refunds account for even bigger losses.

Normality to be resorted soon

A railway official said with the protest coming to an end, normality should be restored in the coming days.

“Railways ferry passengers at much more economical fare than any other public transport. People had to pay higher prices to reach their destinations in absence of trains.” the official said.

Passengers had faced the brunt of the protest as Northern Railways had repeatedly requested the lot to check the status of the trains before heading to the station for the complete eight-day duration.

