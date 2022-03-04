Ludhiana | Farmers’ unions stage protest, seek arrest of DSP, ASI
Alleging police inaction, leaders of different farmer organisations met the officials of Ludhiana Rural Police demanding immediate arrest of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurinder Singh Bal, assistant sub-inspector Rajvir Singh and sarpanch Paramjit Singh.
The officials were booked under Sections 304 (causing death by negligence), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 34 ( acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of SC and ST Act by Jagraon city police in December 2021.
The case was registered against the accused after a 35-year-old woman, who remained bed ridden for 16 years after allegedly facing police torture, died in December.
On Thursday, leaders of over 12 farmers’ organisation, including Tarlochan Singh, district president of Kirti Kisan Union; Sukhdev Singh Manuke, district president of Pendu Mazdoor Union; Inderjeet Singh Dhaliwal, secretary of BKU (Dakaunda); and several others, met the senior police officials and alleged that the accused DSP was misusing his powers and delaying his arrest.
Satnam Singh Dhaliwal, president, United Human Rights Organisations, said the police are hands in glove with the accused and are protecting the accused. Using their influence, the accused have even managed to deploy their favourite officials to investigate the case. He said earlier officials demanded a month for arresting the accused during a meeting held on January 24. They had called a meeting of farmers’ organisations on March 11 to decide the further course of action.
