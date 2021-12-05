Ludhiana: Fearing road cave-in, RTI activist files second complaint with PSHRC

Fearing a road cave-in following the Municipal Corporation’s failure to fix a leakage in water supply lines in Model Town, Gol Market, for over a year, RTI activist Arvind Sharma on Saturday submitted a second complaint with the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC).

Sharma, who himself owns a shop in Gol Market, accused the MC officials of submitting a wrong report to the PSHRC after he filed his first complaint in the month of January.

He further alleged that the authorities failed to resolve the issue even after laying new lines in the past, citing frequent accidents that take place due to the pot holes in the roads. Seeking strict action against the concerned officials, Sharma stated that leakage might eventually lead to the road caving in.

“It seems like the MC has failed to learn lessons from the past mistakes. Even after two students and a woman had a narrow escape after a major portion of the road caved in in Deep Nagar in October, the authorities are adopting lackadaisical approach toward the leakage in water supply lines,” his complaint read.

Sharma elaborated on the issue, “The authorities stated that Deep Nagar road caved in due to leakage in sewer or water lines. But even after over a year has elapsed, the officials have failed to stop leakage in water supply lines in Gol market. Strict action should be taken against the concerned officials and they are putting the lives of residents at stake.”

The corporation’s superintending engineer, Ravinder Garg, was unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts.

Pardeep Sabharwal, the MC commissioner, meanwhile, stated, “As per the report submitted by the concerned officials with my office, the line was repaired in the past. If any problem is being witnessed in the area, the staff will again be directed to resolve the same at the earliest.”