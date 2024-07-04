Ludhiana: Ferozepur railway division earns 3 crore revenue from ticket defaulters in June

The Ferozepur railway division has achieved success in its ongoing efforts to curb unauthorised train travel. In June, the division’s ticket-checking team, including ticket-checking staff and chief ticket inspectors, identified 36,113 passengers travelling without tickets. This rigorous enforcement resulted in the recovery of ₹3.60 crore in fines, marking an 8 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Railway employee checking passengers for tickets in a train in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

To facilitate the payment of fines, the division has implemented hand-held terminals (HHT) that allow passengers to make payments by scanning QR codes or using UPI. This initiative has seen remarkable growth, with revenue from QR code/UPI transactions increasing from ₹1.31 lakh in January to ₹8.87 lakh in June, a staggering 677 percent increase. The division regularly conducts awareness campaigns to promote the use of QR code payments, contributing to the growing number of users.

Divisional railway manager Sanjay Sahu said in addition to ticket checking, the division is committed to maintaining cleanliness at its stations. Regular checks are conducted to prevent littering and to educate the public about cleanliness. In June, ₹70,00 was recovered from 403 passengers for violating the Anti-Littering Act. Cleanliness campaigns are also organised to further promote this cause.

Sahu emphasised that ticket-checking campaigns will continue, aiming to improve ticket sales and achieve zero ticketless travel in the division.