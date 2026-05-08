Ludhiana: Finally, cow dung lifting starts at Tajpur Road Dairy complex

The impasse between the dairy owners and the contractor at the Tajpur Road dairy complex has finally ended as cow dung collection started on Thursday. Earlier the dairy workers would flush cow dung into drains meant to take liquid waste to effluent treatment plants. (HT File)

The contractor and diary owners were stuck on where to collect the cow dung from. The contractor proposed that the dairy workers should dump their cow dung outside their units from where it can be collected using machines. However, dairy owners resisted this. They argued that dumping cow dung on the streets would choke the lane and they wouldn’t be able to transport feed or milk.

Now both have compromised on carts. The contractor has provided the dairies with carts. They can collect the cow dung on the cart and park it outside their dairy units. The contractor will then pick the carts and load the waste in the vehicles. “The contractor has started collecting waste from today. They have given us carts. We collect the waste and put the carts outside the units. It is picked from there,” said Lovely Singh, the head of Dairy Owners’ Association.Cow dung from dairy units has been one of main contributors to pollution in Buddah Nullah. The administration has been trying hard to crackdown on dairy owners dumping cow dung into the water body as part of their efforts to revitalise it.

Earlier the dairy workers would flush cow dung into the drains meant to take liquid waste to the effluent treatment plant. The drains being too narrow would jam the drains and lead them to overflow. The lanes of the dairy complex turned into wider drains with a slush of cow dung and liquid waste covering them as high as a foot.The mixing of dung with liquid waste also made it hard for the effluent treatment plants to function well.