Ludhiana: FIR against gangster’s aide for not appearing in court

Wanted by police in a case of attempt to murder, a fresh FIR has been lodged against an aide of notorious gangster Jatinder Jindi for not appearing in court and after being declared a proclaimed offender. HT Image

The Tibba police on Sunday lodged another FIR against the accused under section 174A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under section 82) of the IPC against the accused, Gurpreet Singh of Indira Colony.

In the case, police have already arrested Jinder Jindi, Pueent Bains, Harinder, Movish Bains, Harinder, Sagar Neuton, Gaurav Dang and Deepak Bangala.

A case under sections 307, 452, 427, 506, 148, 149 of the IPC, sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act was lodged against the accused on May 8, 2022 at police station, Tibba.

ASI Gurmukh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that all of the accused involved in the crime except Gurpreet were arrested by police. The court on September 12 declared him a proclaimed offender.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of Karun Sharma, 32, of New Shastri Nagar. He stated that his friend Sandy dropped him at the crossroad near his house on May 8, 2022. Meanwhile, the accused came there in a car and started abusing them for stopping in between the road. The accused were under the influence of liquor. When locals gathered there, the accused escaped leaving their vehicle on the spot.

Minutes later, the accused returned with aides in two cars with pistols and sharp-edged weapons. The accused started pelting stones at them. He rushed to his house and bolted the door from inside. Meanwhile, the accused opened fire targeting the house. One of his neighbours, Mahinder Singh suffered bullet injuries in the incident, according to the complaint.

