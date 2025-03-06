Ludhiana: Firing at Jagraon jewellery shop, motive unknown

Panic gripped the busy Rani Jhansi Chowk area in Jagraon after two unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire targeting a jewellery showroom on Wednesday afternoon. The glass door of the showroom with bullet marks. (HT Photo)

The bullets shattered the glass door of the showroom. No one suffered injuries in the assault. After executing the crime, the miscreants managed to escape with ease. Three shells were recovered from the spot, the police said.

On being informed, the Ludhiana rural police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police scanned the CCTVs in which two unidentified men riding a motorcycle sans number plates have been captured. The police have been exploring various angles of investigation.

According to the eyewitnesses, the bike-borne miscreants reached turned up, flashed a gun and opened fire at the showroom. The bullet hit the glass door. After committing the crime, the assailants fled towards Tehsil Road.

Pawan Kumar Verma, owner of the showroom, said he and with his staffers were busy with customers when the glass door shattered after being hit by bullets. They immediately alerted the police. Verma said he has no rivalry with anyone. He also added that he has not received any ransom call from anyone before the attack.

It is learnt that Rani Jhansi Chowk is one of the busiest crossroads in Jagraon. The police remain present in the area for most of the time. On Wednesday, the police beefed up the vigil in the town following farmers’ protest in Chandigarh, despite it the miscreants executed the crime and managed to escape.

When contacted, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Jagraon) Jasjyot Singh said the police were trying to identify the accused. He added that the police are exploring various angles. An FIR has been registered. He also added that according to the jeweller, he has not received any ransom call.

This is the second such incident in Jagraon in the past one week. Earlier, two unidentified miscreants had opened fire outside Raja Dhaba. The case is still unsolved.