Ludhiana: Firing at pre-wedding ceremony injures groom’s cousin, 1 held

A celebratory ‘jago’ ceremony in Kot Gangu Rai village took a violent turn when a neighbour opened fire, injuring groom’s cousin on Tuesday night. While a bullet brushed past the forehead of the victim, two bullets hit him in his left arm. Before opening the fire, the accused, who was invited to the pre-wedding programme, had opened a celebratory fire. The house where the firing incident took place in Kot Gangu Rai village of Ludhiana. (HT photo)

Soon after the incident, the Koom Kalan police reached the spot and arrested the accused Jagdish Singh, 70, of Kot Gangu Rai village. His licensed .32-bore pistol has been seized.

The victim, Mandeep Singh, 38, was rushed to a private hospital in Doraha after the incident, where his condition is stated to be stable. Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, additional station house officer (SHO) at the Koom Kalan police station, said Mandeep Singh mentioned in his statement that his cousin Gurmeet Singh’s wedding celebrations were underway when their neighbor Jagdish Singh fired three shots into the air with his pistol as celebratory fire under the influence of drugs.

Mandeep added that after he stopped Jagdish from doing so, the latter left and went to the roof of his house nearby. According to him, the accused started hurling abuses and threw a glass at him before firing three bullets targeting him with the intent to kill. One bullet grazed his forehead on the left side, while two others struck his left arm. He was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The sub-inspector said Mandeep also informed the police that there had been a long-standing dispute between him and Jagdish over a piece of land in the village, which fueled the attack.

Further, the sub-inspector added that an attempt to murder case has been registered against the accused at the Koom Kalan police station.