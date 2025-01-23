Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Firm formed to look after canal-based water supply project

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 24, 2025 05:00 AM IST

During a meeting of World Bank delegation and MC officials, deliberations were held to fill vacancies in Ludhiana Urban Water and Wastewater Management Limited

To improve water supply infrastructure in Ludhiana and for the implementation of the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank-funded canal-based water supply project, a WB delegation and MC officials formed a water utility company during a meeting at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Thursday.

A WB delegation and MC officials formed a water utility company during a meeting at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Thursday. (HT File)
A WB delegation and MC officials formed a water utility company during a meeting at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Thursday. (HT File)

During the meeting, deliberations were held to fill vacancies in Ludhiana Urban Water and Wastewater Management Limited. Discussions were also held regarding the functioning of the utility company. Senior water specialist Srinivas Podipireddy and Ram Anindo led the WB team. MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, SE (projects) Parul Goyal, executive engineer Ekjot Singh and superintendent Vivek Verma attended the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga, mayor Inderjit Kaur, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and World Bank officials had also reviewed the ongoing works under the project and issued directions to expedite the survey and designing works going on to establish a world-class 580 MLD water treatment plant in Bilga village, which is near Sahnewal.

