Ludhiana: Fish farmers get tips on new techniques

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 24, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Fish farmers were apprised of the management practices of new climate smart aquaculture technologies to combat the challenges of climate change and food safety

A monthly meeting of Innovative Fish Farmers Association (IFFA) of Punjab was held at the fish farm of Navdeep Singh in Hayatpur village, under the supervision of College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

IFFA coordinator Vaneet Inder Kaur shared that 57 fish farmers attended the meeting. (HT File Photo)

IFFA coordinator Vaneet Inder Kaur shared that 57 fish farmers attended the meeting. They were apprised of the management practices of new climate smart aquaculture technologies to combat the challenges of climate change and food safety.

The key speakers include Grishma Tewari and Amit Mandal who provided lectures on fish pond management during the seasonal transition period; natural food production; innovative feeding regimes; and species system diversification, for higher productivity and profitability.

IFFA president Ranjodh Singh and vice president Jasvir Singh, surfaced issues of the farmers, which were resolved by the university experts. COF dean Meera D Ansal informed that IFFA is playing an instrumental role in providing consultancy, technical hand holding, capacity building and utility services to the farmers in the region.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh highlighted that the varsity is playing a proactive role in uplifting the livestock farmers through its linkages with the dairy, pig, goat, poultry and fish farmers associations of the state.

Besides technical support and capacity building, varsity also felicitates the progressive farmers with chief minister’s awards every year for their contributions to the sector, he added.

