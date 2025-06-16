Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Fisheries dept seizes 200kg banned fish on Tajpur Road

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 16, 2025 05:28 AM IST

Assistant director of fisheries, Ludhiana, Jatinder Singh Grewal said that that a few days ago, the deputy commissioner had issued a district-wide notice banning the sale of Mangur fish

In a surprise inspection carried out by the fisheries department at the wholesale fish market on Tajpur Road, officials seized nearly 2 quintals of banned Mangur fish from a shop. The raid was conducted following directives issued by the director and warden of fisheries department, Punjab, Gurpreet Singh.

The banned fish, Mangur, being seized during surprise inspection at Tajpur fish market in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
The banned fish, Mangur, being seized during surprise inspection at Tajpur fish market in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Assistant director of fisheries, Ludhiana, Jatinder Singh Grewal said that during the inspection at Shop Number 23, a large quantity of Mangur fish – which is prohibited for sale – was found and confiscated. The shopkeeper was strictly warned against selling the banned fish in the future.

The seized fish was immediately destroyed by burying it at the government fish seed farm in Mohi.

Grewal further informed that a few days ago, the deputy commissioner had issued a district-wide notice banning the sale of Mangur fish. In response, the fisheries department distributed notices to all vendors in the market. “For shops that were closed at the time, the notices were pasted on their entrances,” Grewal added.

Grewal said that despite warnings by the administration, certain shopkeepers ignored the orders and continued selling the banned fish. “As a result, the department conducted a sudden inspection to enforce the regulations,” he added.

Grewal said that such surprise raids will continue and that strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating the ban on the sale of Mangur fish.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Fisheries dept seizes 200kg banned fish on Tajpur Road
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On