Ludhiana: Fisheries dept seizes 200kg banned fish on Tajpur Road

In a surprise inspection carried out by the fisheries department at the wholesale fish market on Tajpur Road, officials seized nearly 2 quintals of banned Mangur fish from a shop. The raid was conducted following directives issued by the director and warden of fisheries department, Punjab, Gurpreet Singh. The banned fish, Mangur, being seized during surprise inspection at Tajpur fish market in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Assistant director of fisheries, Ludhiana, Jatinder Singh Grewal said that during the inspection at Shop Number 23, a large quantity of Mangur fish – which is prohibited for sale – was found and confiscated. The shopkeeper was strictly warned against selling the banned fish in the future.

The seized fish was immediately destroyed by burying it at the government fish seed farm in Mohi.

Grewal further informed that a few days ago, the deputy commissioner had issued a district-wide notice banning the sale of Mangur fish. In response, the fisheries department distributed notices to all vendors in the market. “For shops that were closed at the time, the notices were pasted on their entrances,” Grewal added.

Grewal said that despite warnings by the administration, certain shopkeepers ignored the orders and continued selling the banned fish. “As a result, the department conducted a sudden inspection to enforce the regulations,” he added.

Grewal said that such surprise raids will continue and that strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating the ban on the sale of Mangur fish.