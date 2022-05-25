Ludhiana: Five held for robbing constable’s SUV

A day after the Division Number 6 police booked around 15 miscreants for thrashing Baldev Singh, a constable with the Anti-Narcotic Cell and robbing him of his luxury SUV, five of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sarpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Amaninder Singh and Simranjit Singh of Gurpal Nagar and Vishal Kumar of Kabir Nagar. The stolen vehicle was also recovered from them. Police have identified two more suspects - Chintu and Jaspreet Singh alias Kaka, who are yet to be arrested.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city-2) Balwinder Singh Randawa said that the five men were arrested from Guru Kirpa Park near Grain Market. The Aadhaar Card and Punjab Police I-card of constable Baldev Singh; ₹2,000, a motorcycle, a mobile phone and the stick used in the crime were also recovered from their possession.

What had happened

On Sunday, constable Baldev Singh and his colleague Paramjit Singh were heading towards Chet Singh Nagar in his Ford Endeavour SUV. Paramjit got off the vehicle near a liquor vend in Chet Singh Nagar and started walking towards the market.

In the meantime, Baldev spotted Sarpreet, who is a suspect in a case,standing on the road along with his accomplices. When he went to question them, they attacked him, tore his uniform and fled with his SUV.