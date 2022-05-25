Ludhiana: Five held for robbing constable’s SUV
A day after the Division Number 6 police booked around 15 miscreants for thrashing Baldev Singh, a constable with the Anti-Narcotic Cell and robbing him of his luxury SUV, five of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday.
The arrested accused have been identified as Sarpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Amaninder Singh and Simranjit Singh of Gurpal Nagar and Vishal Kumar of Kabir Nagar. The stolen vehicle was also recovered from them. Police have identified two more suspects - Chintu and Jaspreet Singh alias Kaka, who are yet to be arrested.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city-2) Balwinder Singh Randawa said that the five men were arrested from Guru Kirpa Park near Grain Market. The Aadhaar Card and Punjab Police I-card of constable Baldev Singh; ₹2,000, a motorcycle, a mobile phone and the stick used in the crime were also recovered from their possession.
What had happened
On Sunday, constable Baldev Singh and his colleague Paramjit Singh were heading towards Chet Singh Nagar in his Ford Endeavour SUV. Paramjit got off the vehicle near a liquor vend in Chet Singh Nagar and started walking towards the market.
In the meantime, Baldev spotted Sarpreet, who is a suspect in a case,standing on the road along with his accomplices. When he went to question them, they attacked him, tore his uniform and fled with his SUV.
-
Air-borne pollen poses occupational health risks to gardeners: PU, PGIMER joint study
Airborne pollen poses an occupational health risks for gardeners, a recent study conducted by Panjab University and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research revealed. The study has been recently published in 'Environmental Science and Pollution Research' journal. Of all, 4.2%, 3.6% and 3.2% of the respondents in the categories respectively reported shortness of breath and breathing problems. Surprisingly, 3.2% of plantsmen (mali) mentioned that their breathing is never completely satisfactory.
-
Ludhiana: Man, wife held for assaulting mother, 2 daughters
The Shimlapuri police on Tuesday arrested a man and his wife for assaulting a woman and her two daughters, including a minor. The accused lives on rent in a house owned by the woman, who is his distant relative. The woman said that he had not paid rent for the past four months and held a grudge against them after he was asked to clear his dues.
-
Chief minister Mann ignoring demand for direct Canada-Amritsar flights: Punjabi diaspora
The Punjabi diaspora has criticised chief minister Bhagwant Mann's recent push for direct flights from Mohali airport to countries, including US and Canada, saying that it has reversed the gains made towards the long-pending demand to start air service from Amritsar airport to these destinations. SGPC spokesperson, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas, said that the CM's favour to Mohali airport is a jolt to efforts being made by all the organisations for direct flights from Amritsar.
-
Property grab case: 2 Ludhiana MC staffers among 4 booked
Four people, including two municipal corporation staffers, have been booked for forging the documents of a house belonging to an 81-year-old woman and selling it off. The accused have been identified as a relative of the victim, Sunil Kumar; Aam Aadmi Party worker and realtor Ajay Walia; MC inspector Rajveer Jain and clerk Sukhbir Singh. His wife, Chandar Kanta lodged a complaint with MC officials, following which an enquiry was marked.
-
Ludhiana administration has set up 24x7 flood control room: Deputy commissioner
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Tuesday said that the district administration has set up a 24X7 flood control room (0161-2433100) at the administrative complex. Chairing a high-level meeting of all key departments at Bachat Bhawan to review arrangements for flood control, the DC said that the duty roster of the staff has been prepared to ensure that the control room operates round the clock.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics