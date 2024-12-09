Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Five mobile phones recovered from Central Jail inmates

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 09, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Ludhiana Central Jail staff on Sunday recovered five mobile phones from inmates during a special checking.

Head constable Gurjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have lodged five separate FIRs against the Ludhiana Central Jail inmates under Section 52A (1) of the Prison Act. (HT Photo)
Following a complaint filed by assistant jail superintendent Surinderpal Singh, the Division Number 7 police booked inmates Gurpreet Singh, Hardeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Gurjant Singh.

Head constable Gurjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have lodged five separate FIRs against the inmates under Section 52A (1) of the Prison Act.

