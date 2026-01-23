Ludhiana: Five months on, three booked for ‘gangraping’, ‘blackmailing’ woman

The police have booked three men, identified as Rishi Pal Singh, Parjeet Singh, and an unknown accomplice, allegedly on charges of fraud, drugging, gangrape, and blackmail. Based on the victim’s complaint, police have registered a case against the three accused five months after the incident and initiated an investigation. The police have booked three men, identified as Rishi Pal Singh, Parjeet Singh, and an unknown accomplice, allegedly on charges of fraud, drugging, gangrape, and blackmail. Based on the victim’s complaint, police have registered a case against the three accused five months after the incident and initiated an investigation. (Representational image)

Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused. Dugri police station has filed charges under Sections 70, 351(2), and 127(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the victim, she was acquainted with Rishi Pal. She needed financial help and talked to Rishi Pal about it, who further introduced her to Parjeet. She added that Parjeet lent her ₹2.7 lakh on interest basis. She repaid the amount on time, which helped the accused gain her trust.

The woman alleged that on August 13, 2025, Rishi Pal called her to his office near Shani Mandir, where Parjeet and an unidentified man were also present. The three allegedly mixed sedatives into her cold drink, made her unconscious, and gangraped her. During this, they also recorded obscene videos.

When she regained consciousness, the accused forced her to sign blank cheques and documents, then blackmailed her by threatening to leak the videos and kill her.

Sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the police have registered the case following investigation. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, the accused Rishi Pal claimed that he had a monetary dispute with the woman. He had already filed a complaint against the woman. However, she filed a complaint against him.

Man held on charges of raping minor girl

A man in Gopal Nagar has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl after luring her with marriage promises. The accused abducted the girl and held her captive in the house. The Haibowal police station acted swiftly on the family’s complaint and apprehended the accused.

The victim’s mother reported that on January 20, her daughter left home without explanation. Upon searching, the family discovered her in the neighbour’s house next door. The door was bolted from inside. They broke the gate lock to enter, but the accused had already fled by jumping over the wall. The girl was found locked in a room, crying, and told her mother that the accused had forced physical relations with her and claimed he wanted to marry her.

The mother alleged that the accused had deceived the minor with false marriage promises and raped her. ASI Karamjit Singh stated that the Haibowal Police registered a case under sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 96 (procuration of a child), and 64 (rape) of the BNS, section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the mother’s statement.