Ludhiana: Five new COVID cases in district

Five new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Wednesday, taking the tally to 60 cases so far. The new cases include three men, aged 30, 33 and 39 years, and two women, aged 64 and 25. While two of the patients (a 33-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman) are symptomatic and admitted, a 25-year-old is mildly symptomatic and in home isolation. Most of the people reported so far have been vaccinated for Covid-19. (HT File)

The 64-year-old had already been admitted to the hospital as she suffers from a heart ailment and was found Covid positive upon screening on Wednesday. Similarly, the 33-year-old man was also already admitted as he suffered from diarrhoea. The rest of the two are asymptomatic.

Of the total 60 cases reported so far, only 33 are positive at present. Of these, only four are hospitalised. While the rest are stable, only one patient is said to be serious as he already suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). As many as 29 people are in home isolation and 25 have recovered so far. Two people, one 40-year-old man and another 69-year-old woman, both suffering from comorbid conditions, have died of the infection.

Most of the people reported so far have been vaccinated for Covid-19. The health department has advised people to wear masks in crowded and poorly ventilated areas. According to the department, if anyone is experiencing fever, cough, sore throat or breathing difficulty, they should isolate themselves, wear a mask and consult experts.

As necessary precautionary measures, the department has advised maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding unnecessary gatherings. It also called for ensuring proper ventilation in indoor spaces.