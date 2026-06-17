Ludhiana: Flames engulf parked school buses as shanty blaze spreads

Two school buses parked on a vacant plot in Haibowal were gutted in a fire on Tuesday afternoon after a blaze that broke out in a nearby shanty spread to the vehicles, officials said. The shanty that was reduced to ashed in the fire. (Gurpreet Si ngh/HT)

No injuries or casualties were reported as neither the buses nor the shanty were occupied at the time of the incident. The buses had been parked on the plot near the owner’s residence as schools are currently closed for summer vacation.

According to fire officials, residents first noticed the shanty on fire and alerted the fire brigade. Before firefighters could reach the spot, the flames spread to the two parked buses, allegedly aided by strong winds.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control in about an hour. Firefighters doused the flames in both the shanty and the buses, preventing the fire from spreading further.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary findings suggest that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire in the shanty, from where it spread to the parked vehicles.

ASI Sudarshan Singh said police received information about the fire around 3 pm and rushed to the spot.

The owner of the buses, Amarjot Singh Sweety, said the vehicles had been parked on the vacant plot during the summer break. “We do not know how the fire started. Both buses have suffered extensive damage,” he said.

Leading fireman Rajinder Kumar said the fire department witnesses a rise in such incidents during the summer months.

“Due to excessive heat, electrical wires can overheat and transformers become more vulnerable to short circuits, increasing the risk of fires,” he said.

Dr Harleen Kaur, a physics lecturer at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, said high temperatures and excessive electricity consumption during summer place additional stress on electrical systems.

“Old or overloaded wiring can overheat and generate sparks, which may result in short circuits and fires. Strong winds can further accelerate the spread of flames to nearby structures or vehicles,” she said.

Fire officials said the extent of the loss is being assessed and the exact cause of the incident will be determined after a detailed examination.