Ludhiana: Foetus found in Daresi hospital’s bathroom

Panic gripped the Bhagwan Ram Charitable Hospital near Daresi ground after a foetus’ body was found in the complex’s bathroom on Tuesday. Notably, no female patient is admitted to the hospital. The first information report (FIR) was lodged based on the statement of Vikas Gupta, accountant at Bhagwan Ram Charitable Hospital, Daresi. (iStock)

On being informed, Division number 4 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police sent the foetus to the Civil Hospital for postmortem.

A case, meanwhile, has been registered against unidentified accused. While scanning the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the hospital, two women were captured holding two bags near the bathroom. Probe officials suspect that they dropped off the foetus’ body in the bathroom.

According to the information, security staff at the hospital noticed the foetus. “Someone left the foetus behind the toilet seat. There were no blood stains, which suggested that the foetus was brought from elsewhere. We immediately informed the police,” Gupta said.

“The women caught in the CCTV were seen entering the hospital around 10 am holding two bags in their hands. They were spotted roaming around the bathroom and left soon after,” he added.

Sub-inspector Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the sex of the foetus is yet to be ascertained. Police will check records of hospitals, nursing homes and midwives to get information on pregnant women.

A case under section 316 (causing death of a quick unborn child by act amounting to culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused. Police are trying to identify the women captured in the CCTV cameras.