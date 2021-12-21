Ludhiana | Fog-induced train cancellations leave porters in dire straits

Already weighed down by mortgaged houses, debts and the daily struggle to arrange two square meals for their families, the fog-induced cancellation of 25 long-route trains has come as yet another setback for porters at the Ludhiana railway station.

Though Northern Railways cancels trains each winter in anticipation of dense fog in the region, this year’s cancellation, which comes on the heals of lockdowns and other unforeseen disruptions, has exacerbated porters’ financial troubles. Officials say the long-route trains will remain off the tracks till February 28.

“Trains had finally started plying, and we were making ₹500 a day when the cancellations were announced. Now, we are struggling to meet our daily expenses,” says Jai Bhagwan, one of the 55 registered porters at the station.

“Now, we are dependant on the weekly trains that bring migrant labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The trains arrive on Wednesday and Friday, and most workers have heavy luggage with them,” says Bhagwan.

The porters work according to their numbers and wait their turn to attend to passengers. Each porter gets around three chances a day. However, passengers’ prejudices sometimes get in the way of porters getting equal work.

Storming yet another male bastion are two women porters – Maya of Ludhiana and Lajjowanti of Rajasthan. Though the women work as efficiently as their male counterparts, few passengers agree to handover their luggage to them, which translates into lower earnings even on a good day. With the footfall at the station decreasing, the women are getting even lesser work than usual.

“As I am a woman, travellers often refuse to hand over their luggage to me, though I can easily lift heavy loads. I don’t earn as much as other coolies. I have even requested the railway authorities for a job, but they have fallen on deaf ears,” says Lajjowanti.

The porters say they have been overlooked by the government. “We could not earn during the lockdown, but the government did not compensate us. The only thing we receive from the government is our uniforms and a free travel pass,” says Deepak, one of the porters.

“My mother died of blood cancer. I had to mortgage my land and gold for her treatment. I have taken a loan of around ₹5 lakh, but have not been able to keep up with payments. I had to withdraw my daughters from school as I could not pay their fee, “ he says, adding, “The government’s promises are just lip-services.”