Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Fog-triggered snags disrupt power supply

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 05, 2025 05:00 AM IST

According to officials, the Ludhiana central zone of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) received over 6,963 complaints on Friday regarding the outages, primarily caused by technical faults triggered by fog

The moisture in the air due to dense fog amid the plummeting temperature has caused severe disruptions in power supply across Ludhiana, primarily in areas like Subhash Nagar, Jamalpur, Heera Colony and Grewal Colony, leaving residents grappling with prolonged outages for the past few days. Notably, the focal point division remains the worst hit, said officials familiar with the matter.

A foggy morning at the city railway station on Saturday. The dense fog across Ludhiana has reduced visibility, troubling motorists. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
A foggy morning at the city railway station on Saturday. The dense fog across Ludhiana has reduced visibility, troubling motorists. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to officials, the Ludhiana central zone of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) received over 6,963 complaints on Friday regarding the outages, primarily caused by technical faults triggered by fog.

Surjit Singh, deputy chief engineer of the east circle, said 11 KV feeders in his area went out of service on Saturday, crippling power transmission to the focal point. “This area caters to both residential and industrial consumers. The outages have caused significant inconvenience,” he said.

In the CMC division, two feeders were shut down early on Saturday morning due to technical glitches which particularly catered to Heera Colony, said Rajinder Singh, XEN of the division. Singh further pointed out that they restored the transmission lines within two hours to resolve the inconvenience caused to residents at the earliest.

Jagmohan Singh, XEN of Sunder Nagar, confirmed similar issues in his area, stating, “Several feeders have been affected due to fog. Our teams of junior engineers and linemen are working tirelessly to address the problems and restore supply as quickly as possible.”

Despite these efforts, the prolonged outages have taken a toll on the daily lives of residents, who expressed their frustration. “Power cuts during this cold weather are unbearable. Our heaters and geysers are useless due to three to four hours of disruption,” said Nisha Sharma, a resident of Jamalpur.

Another consumer from Heera Colony, Rakesh Kumar, added, “The outages have disrupted our daily routines even though the power demand during this season remains significantly low. Authorities need to find long-term solutions to avoid such issues.”

No such outage has been reported in City Centre division, including areas like Model Town, Aggar Nagar and Jawahar Nagar where officials said the due to area’s mid location, it remains shielded from fog-related disruptions.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On