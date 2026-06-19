Ludhiana: Former employer, aides booked for abducting, thrashing teen

A 19-year-old youth was allegedly kidnapped in broad daylight near Giaspura Chowk in Ludhiana by his former employer and his aides. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near a petrol pump in the area. The accused allegedly forced the victim into a car, took him away, and later assaulted him at a factory. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT File)

The Sahnewal Police lodged an FIR against the accused - identified as Karan Kumar Yadav of Pritam Colony of Giaspura Road, Rauni, Anil, Pramod, Rajiv and two others who are yet to be identified.

The victim, Parvesh Gupta, told police that the kidnapping was linked to an ongoing dispute over unpaid wages. He alleged that he had earlier worked as a CNC machine operator at a factory owned by Yadav at Sua Road in Giaspura. Parvesh said he quit the job about a month ago because his salary was not being paid on time. He alleged that Karan had previously assaulted him when he demanded his pending wages.

According to the complaint, he is currently employed at another factory. On June 16, while he was on his way to work, a vehicle stopped near him.

Parvesh alleged that Yadav along with Rouny, Anil, Pramod, Rajiv and two unidentified youths, stepped out of the vehicle. They forcibly pushed him into the vehicle and abducted him. They then took him to a factory where they allegedly confined, brutally assaulted and repeatedly threatened him with dire consequences. Later, the accused released him on the condition that he will not make a police complaint against them.

The kidnapping created panic in the area as passersby and local residents noticed the accused dragging and manhandling the youth on the road. Some passersby reportedly attempted to intervene, but the accused managed to escape.

ASI Karanjit Singh said that soon after the victim filed a complaint, the police lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections 140 (3) (kidnapping or abducting a person with the intent to secretly and wrongfully confine them), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the BNS. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.