Ludhiana: Former Machhiwara municipal council president booked for murder bid
Former president of Machhiwara municipal council Daljit Singh Gill has been booked for firing at a liquor contractor on Tuesday night.
Gill had been booked by Machhiwara police after eight cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from his farm house. He suspected that the victim, Mohit Kundra alias Sonu, 41, of Prem Nagar, a liquor contractor, had passed on information about him to the cops.
Kundra in his complaint stated that on Tuesday night, he received a call from Gill, who started abusing him. Gill allegedly told Kundra that he has two licensed weapons and asked him with which one he wants to be shot dead.
“I disconnected, after which the accused kept calling me repeatedly, but I did not answer. After some time I heard a car honk outside his house. When I came out of the house to see the matter, I saw Gill stepping out of his Kia car, while his unidentified aide was sitting on the driving seat,” said Kundra.
“The accused opened fire at me. I jumped aside and escaped unhurt. I rushed inside the house and bolted the door from inside. The fired again and when I raised the alarm, they fled from the spot. I immediately informed the police,” he added.
Kundra alleged that the suspect is into liquor smuggling and he has been facing trial in various cases. One week ago, police had recovered eight cartons of illicit liquor from his farm house and booked him.
Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at Machhiwara police station, said a case under Sections 307 and 34 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against Gill and his aide, who is yet to be identified.
-
Ludhiana: Water enters houses as Buddha Nullah overflows after heavy rain
After the city witnessed heavy rainfall, water mixed with sewage entered houses in areas along Buddha Nullah, including New Kundanpuri and Peeru Banda Mohalla. The main drain of the city overflowed from the point near new Kundanpuri. Residents, including children, were seen flushing out the accumulated water from their houses using buckets and mugs. They said water entered their houses at around 1.30 am and they spent the night trying to drain it out.
-
148.2 mm rainfall washes away Ludhiana MC’s monsoon preparedness claims
The municipal corporation's tall claims of monsoon preparedness were washed away by 148.2 mm rainfall on Thursday morning, as most areas of the city were left completely inundated . Acute water logging was witnessed in areas including Chandigarh Road, Ferozepur Road, New Kundanpuri area, Old GT Road near Clock Tower, Dugri and Gill Road. The area near Clock Tower got waterlogged despite installation of storm sewer lines.
-
J-K National Conference leader murder case: Delhi HC seeks status report from police on accused bail plea
The Delhi high court has sought a status report from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on a bail plea moved by murder accused in Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir, who was murdered last year in Delhi. The main accused Harpreet Singh Khalsa is still absconding and Police is making efforts to arrest him, lawyers argued.
-
ED summons Sonia Gandhi: Senior Congress leaders court arrest in Jammu
Several top leaders of Congress, including former ministers, legislators, corporators, DCC presidents, frontal heads, courted their arrest during a demonstration at Shaheedi Chowk here against ED summons to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi. The JKPCC called it a “part of vendetta politics of Modi government”. Carrying placards, they raised slogans in favour of Sonia Gandhi and against BJP government.
-
Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored
The 270km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir to the outside world, was partially restored for traffic on Thursday evening at Ramban, said officials. The highway remained blocked through the day due to landslides and shooting stones trigged by overnight rains in the district. According to the traffic police control room, nearly 1,200 vehicles were stranded between Ramban and Panthiyal alone.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics