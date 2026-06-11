Ludhiana: Four held for attacking, robbing judoka

Three days after four miscreants injured a national-level Judo player and robbed him of his bike near Guru Nanak Stadium at Basant Singh Khalsa Road (Club Road), the Division number 8 police arrested the accused. The ACP said on Wednesday the police arrested the accused when they were roaming around the area. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Karan alias Mota of New National Colony, Tibba Road, Teerath Singh of Islam Ganj, Akash Kumar alias Ishu of New Puneet Nagar and Rohan Kumar of Kakka Dhaula village.

The police have recovered two sharp-edged weapons and two bikes from their possession, including the one they robbed from the Judoka.

Sarabjit Singh Cheema, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines), stated that on June 7, a national-level Judo player filed a police complaint alleging that four robbers with a sharp-edged weapon snatched his bike outside Guru Nanak Stadium. The player, Aman Sharma, 17, stated that he suffered a fracture in his finger and was forced to miss the national championship in Chandigarh on Monday.

The ACP added that soon after receiving the complaint, the Division number 8 police lodged an FIR under sections 309 (4) (robbery), 3 (5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt),118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means) of the BNS against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

The ACP said on Wednesday the police arrested the accused when they were roaming around the area. The accused are already facing trial in several criminal cases.