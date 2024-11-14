Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Four right wing leaders booked for ‘hate speech’

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 15, 2024 05:56 AM IST

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP Investigation) Shubham Aggarwal said cases have been registered against Chanderkant Chaddha of Vikas Nagar and Bhanu Pratap of Neem Wali Gali, leaders of Shiv Sena Punjab; Parveen Dang of Gandhi Nagar, president of Hindu Sikh Jagrati Sena; and Rohit Sahni of Star City, Haibowal, Ludhiana; a leader of Hindu Shakti Morcha

The local police have registered four cases against four Hindu outfit leaders for alleged hate speeches on Wednesday, officials said.

DCP Aggarwal said the police are monitoring social networking sites to keep a tab on hate speeches. During investigation, police found statements of four Hindu Outfit leaders provocative and registered the first-information reports (FIR). (HT Photo)
They added that the cases were registered over videos posted by accused right wing leaders on their social networking sites. The alleged hate speeches came in response to the petrol bomb attacks on Shiv Sena (Bharat Vanshi) leader Yogesh Bakshi and Shiv Sena (Hind) Sikh Sangat wing leader Harkirat Singh Khurana.

The cases were registered at the Division Number 1, Division Number 3, Division Number 4 and Haibowal police stations, respectively.

The accused were booked under sections 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) and 353(2) (making, publishing, or circulating statements that are false, alarming, or contain rumors, with the intent to create enmity, hatred, or ill will between groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He added that till now in 2024, the police have registered 16 FIRs over alleged hate speeches.

