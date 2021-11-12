Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Freak accident leaves man dead, wife injured
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Freak accident leaves man dead, wife injured

A loose tyre of a tractor trailer hit the couple’s car near Doraha when they were retuning home after visiting their daughter
The impact of the collision was so strong that the man and his wife suffered severe injuries, said Ludhiana police. (Image for representational purpose)
The impact of the collision was so strong that the man and his wife suffered severe injuries, said Ludhiana police. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 02:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A Jamalpur resident died in a freak accident after a loose tyre of a tractor trailer hit his car near Doraha, police said on Thursday.

His wife has also sustained injuries in the mishap, which took place near Kaddon village.

The victim has been identified as Inderjit Singh, 58, of Gobind Nagar in Jamalpur. He, along with wife Harjinder Kaur, was returning home after visiting their daughter in Patiala on Wednesday.

Harjinder Kaur, 55, said when they reached Kaddon, a tyre of a tractor trailer coming from the opposite side got detached from the vehicle and hit their Maruti Suzuki car.

The impact of the collision was so strong that both of them suffered severe injuries after they got stuck in the mangled car.

Passersby came for their help and rushed them to hospital. Her husband died while undergoing treatment, she added.

ASI Hardam Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 279 (reckless driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Doraha police station.

The accused driver has been identified as Narinder Singh Dharaud of Doraha, who is on the run. A hunt is on to nab him, the ASI said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out