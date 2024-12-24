Ludhiana: Freak mishap at Khanna railway station injures man

A drug peddling convict, who was on parole, was critically injured while attempting to board a moving train at the Khanna railway station. The injured has been identified as Bittu, a resident of Sirhind. He slipped and got trapped between the train and the platform. The Amrapali Express, which was heading from Ludhiana to Sirhind, had to halt abruptly, saving the man’s life, but not before he received severe injuries in his legs. The Amrapali Express, which was heading from Ludhiana to Sirhind, had to halt abruptly, saving the man’s life, but not before he received severe injuries in his legs. (HT File)

Bittu, who is serving a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking under the NDPS Act, was released on a two-month parole from the Patiala jail. He was scheduled to return to jail on December 26.

According to witnesses, the train was slowing down as it approached platform number 2 when Bittu attempted to board it. He lost his balance and fell into the gap between the train and the platform. Onlookers raised the alarm and someone pulled the emergency chain, bringing the train to a halt.

Vicky Kumar, Bittu’s nephew, said his uncle had been staying with them at Guru Nanak Nagar, Samrala Road, during his parole. He was convicted in 2014 and sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking. He receives parole for two months every six months. On Monday, he was traveling to Sirhind when the accident occurred.

Due to the extent of his injuries, Bittu was immediately referred to a hospital in Chandigarh.

GRP in-charge ASI Kuldeep Singh said they have recorded the injured individual’s statement and an investigation is underway.