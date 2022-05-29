Ludhiana | GADVASU takes inputs from farmers to promote fish farming in state
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Sunday organised a review meeting with fish and shrimp farmers from across the state to invite their inputs for formulating an action plan for horizontal and vertical expansion of the fisheries sector.
Highlighting the importance of technology backup and farmer linkages with research and development (R and D) institutes, vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh accentuated the scope of fisheries development in the state with special reference to doubling farmers’ income, promotional schemes, entrepreneurship development among youth and utilisation of degraded lands.
Issues related to capacity building, seed quality, feed manufacturing, release of subsidy, electricity connections/tariff, solar systems, water/seed testing, bio-security, processing and marketing were discussed by the farmers, with a focus on the need to enforce regulations for the development of shrimp farming in inland saline areas under an act. The queries of the farmers were addressed by dean, College of Fisheries, Dr Meera D Ansal, and experts from the college.
In the concluding session, the experts apprised the farmers of various capacity building and utility services offered to fish/shrimp farmers by the university through the directorate of extension education and College of Fisheries in Ludhiana and its Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in Mohali, Barnala and Tarntaran.
Singh urged the farmers to form farmer producer organisations (FPO) to take maximum advantage of different promotional schemes offered by the department of fisheries , ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday. He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening.
Five NCR depots instructed to maintain rakes for Vande Bharat trains
In the backdrop of Indian Railways planning to introduce 102 Vande Bharat trains on different routes across the country, Railway Board has asked respective zones to start preparing the infrastructure needed to maintain the rakes of these prestigious trains earlier called “Train 18”.
