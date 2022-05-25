Ludhiana | GADVASU to study effect of adding food waste to diet of milch animals
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is going to conduct a study into the effect of incorporating food waste into the diet of milch animals on milk production, quality and reproduction. For this purpose, the vet varsity has inked an MoU with SS Wastelink Sustainability Services, New Delhi.
The MOU was signed by Dr JPS Gill, director of research, GADVASU; and Saket Dev, director of SS Wastelink Sustainability Services, under the guidance of Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of GADVASU.
Dr Gill said that use of food waste has for long been an area of interest in animal nutrition and will not only make feeding economical, but also facilitate recycling to curb pollution.
Dr Inderjeet Singh said food waste needs to be processed properly for its sustainable use.
-
Ludhiana | GGNIMT wins national-level IT competition ‘SPECTRA-2022’
Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology bagged the overall trophy at 'Spectra-2022'— a national-level IT competition— organised by faculty of computer science of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College. Arya College for Boys was declared the runner-up. As many as 250 students from over 30 colleges had participated in ten different competitions.
-
6 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Lucknow
As many as 6 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state capital on Tuesday, while 16 patients have recovered from the disease. Presently there are 82 active Covid cases in the city. The CMO officials said that 3 people were found positive in Aliganj, 2 in Mal, and one was detected positive in contact tracing. The authorities have advised people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour despite the situation being under control.
-
Nurse held for child trafficking: Vijayapura Police
Vijayapura police have arrested a nurse for her alleged involvement in child trafficking, officials said on Tuesday. The accused nurse, identified as Jayamala Patil, gave custody of two children to two different households on last week, bypassing the procedures laid out by the government and with an intention of trafficking them, police said. These two children were orphans and were kept with two women appointed by the Jayamala.
-
Bengaluru school’s email to its alumni over Gyanvapi stirs row
A purported e-mail sent by New Horizon Public School in Bengaluru asking its alumni to change the name of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque to 'Gyanvapi temple' on Google Maps has sparked a controversy in Karnataka, with the institute issuing a clarification that it was sent “without proper screening procedures, that is required of all our e-mail communications”.
-
Dalit writer Mahadeva withdraws consent to use his work in textbooks
Noted Dalit writer and activist Devnoor Mahadeva on Tuesday withdrew earlier consent given to the Karnataka education department to use portions of Mahadeva's writing in school textbooks in protest against the alleged “saffronisation” of education in the state. In a letter, the writer said that he would be “happy” if his works were removed from the textbook.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics