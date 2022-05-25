Ludhiana | GADVASU to study effect of adding food waste to diet of milch animals

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is going to conduct a study into the effect of incorporating food waste into the diet of milch animals on milk production, quality and reproduction. For this purpose, the vet varsity has inked an MoU with SS Wastelink Sustainability Services, New Delhi.

The MOU was signed by Dr JPS Gill, director of research, GADVASU; and Saket Dev, director of SS Wastelink Sustainability Services, under the guidance of Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of GADVASU.

Dr Gill said that use of food waste has for long been an area of interest in animal nutrition and will not only make feeding economical, but also facilitate recycling to curb pollution.

Dr Inderjeet Singh said food waste needs to be processed properly for its sustainable use.