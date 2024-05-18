Ludhiana: Garbage dump near motor market irks shopkeepers

In contrast to the municipal corporation’s (MC) claims of promoting solid waste management, the road near Chattar Singh Park remains covered in garbage, making it impossible for pedestrians to walk through, allege commuters.The MC had alloted shops to the scooter market located under the flyover near the bus stand, right next to the garbage dump. The shopkeepers allege that they have to work in unsanitary conditions Shopkeepers allege they are losing out on customers due to the ‘stench and filth’. (Manish/HT)

The shopkeepers claim that it is difficult to breathe due to ‘unhealthy conditions”, adding that their businesses have been hit as people do not come due to the foul smell. Some of them allege that they are suffering from health problems because of the dump.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Baljinder Singh, chairperson of the Scooter Seller Association said, “Garbage lifters usually throw the garbage on the road, rather than on the allocated dump site. We have given multiple complaints but nothing has been done so far. We are living in such poor and unsanitary conditions. We are paying rent of these shops to the MC, but customers are not coming due to these conditions.”

Sunny, another shopkeeper, said, “Garbage lifters even dump the garbage outside our shops and it remains there for hours. We are forced to open shops late.”

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi assured action, said, “A static compactor will be installed near the scooter market soon.”