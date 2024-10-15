Ludhiana: Gaunspur women vote for clean water, curbing pollution during panchayat polls

Women in Gaunspur village turned up to vote for panchayat elections on Tuesday with cleaner water and curbing the pollution caused by nearby factories on their minds. Voters showed up in the hope that issues like provision of clean drinking water became a reality. (HT Photo)

The polling was held at Government Primary School, Salempur, Sidhwan Bet-2.

32-year-old Sandeep Kaur stressed on the impact of pollution from local industries.

“The ashes from dyeing and paper mills are a threat to our health, especially for the children,” she said.

“The ashes sometimes get into our eyes and we have to visit a doctor to remove them. The smell from Buddha Nullah is so bad that it suffocates us. Even our relatives hesitate to visit,” she added.

Kaur said she hopes the new sarpanch will address these problems on priority basis.

“We need someone who will fight for us and the health of our children, someone who can make our lives a little better,” she added.

For many, clean drinking water remains a key concern.

A 60-year-old voter said while roads and sewer systems were built during the last sarpanch’s term, their poor maintenance has left the village with stagnant water, even on dry days.

“We need someone who will ensure cleanliness and proper upkeep of the village. As of now, one can see heaps of garbage lying all over, even outside the gates of our homes” she said, requesting not to be named.

Daljit Kaur said that industrial pollution has also been damaging their household appliances.

“Ashes from the factories settle on everything, including air conditioners and geysers. Even the vegetables we grow are not spared. It is an extra burden, both financially and health-wise,” she said, and added that the problems worsen in the festive season.

75-year-old Mehlon Kaur, who came to vote even as she was unwell, said, “We are tired of raising the same issues repeatedly. Nothing has been done. We need a sarpanch who will consider taking these issues forward and prioritise our health and well-being.”