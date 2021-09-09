Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana gets fresh stock of 70,000 vaccine doses
The vaccination drive against Covid-19 began nationwide on January 16, 2021. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Ludhiana gets fresh stock of 70,000 vaccine doses

Around 22.6 lakh people have been vaccinated in Ludhiana district, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma shared during a Facebook live session with residents
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:30 AM IST

The district administration on Wednesday received 70,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, which the administration aims to utilise within the next 24 hours, said deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

Addressing residents in his weekly Facebook live session on the official page of the Ludhiana DPRO, the official said around 22.6 lakh people had already been vaccinated in the district. “This has become possible due to the commitment of doctors, paramedics and all others who have been working at the forefront since January 16, 2021, when this inoculation drive was first started,” he said.

The deputy commissioner urged residents to continue to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and observing hand hygiene, even if they were vaccinated.

Answering a query, he said those who were not receiving the confirmation message on their registered mobile number after receiving the shot must contact a nearby government health centre or hospital.

One fresh Covid-19 case added to tally

Continuing its low count of Covid-19 cases, the district logged just one fresh infection on Wednesday, the third time this month after similar achievement on September 3 and 5.

Of the 87,492 people infected in the district so far, 2,098 have succumbed to the infection and 31 are still fighting it.

