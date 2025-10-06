Ludhiana girl earns spot in state senior women cricket team

City’s 20-year-old cricketer, Akanksha Saini, has made the district proud by earning a place in the Punjab senior women’s cricket team for the upcoming T-20 Inter-State Tournament to be held in Nagpur, Maharashtra, from October 8 to 19. Out of 15 players selected from across the state, Akanksha stands tall as the only representative from Ludhiana. 20-year-old Akanksha Saini is set to compete in the T-20 Inter-State Tournament in Nagpur this month. (HT Photo)

The daughter of a local businessman SK Saini and Minakshi Saini, Akanksha’s journey in cricket began at the age of 14, inspired by her elder brother who once played for the state team but had to give up the sport after an injury. Motivated by his passion and encouraged by her father, a devoted cricket fan, Akanksha picked up the bat and never looked back.

With over seven years of experience on the field, she has been a consistent performer for Punjab in the Under-19 and Under-23 categories for the past four years. She has scored multiple half-centuries and played key innings that strengthened her place in the team. Recently, representing the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) in the inter-district tournaments, she impressed with a notable 55-run knock in the semi-finals.

An alumna of Ryan International School, Akanksha’s selection for the senior team was based on her outstanding performance in the Punjab Premier League, held from September 1 to 12 in Amritsar. From an initial pool of 80 talented players, 30 were shortlisted for a training camp in Mohali organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA). Following rigorous trials and match simulations, the top 15 players were finally chosen to represent Punjab at the national level.

Currently under the mentorship of coach Harbhajan Singh Kala in Ludhiana, who has trained several national and international level cricketers, Akanksha’s routine reflects her dedication- starting training at 5.30 am and practising for over seven hours daily.

As she readies herself for the national showdown in Nagpur, Akanksha stands poised and resolute, eager to leave her mark on the grand stage.