Ludhiana girls lift sub-junior state baseball c’ship trophy

The Ludhiana District Baseball Association, under the banner of the Punjab Baseball Association, kicked off the 12th Sub Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill. The three-day event saw 14 district teams in the girls’ category battling hard for top honours on Day 1. The team with the trophy in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The opening match set the tone as Jalandhar edged past Sri Fatehgarh Sahib 3-2, with Suman and Pawan scoring a run each. Amritsar followed with a narrow 1-0 win over Barnala, thanks to a decisive run by Gurpreet Kaur. Patiala continued the trend of close contests, defeating Bathinda 1-0 with Jaspreet Kaur contributing the lone run.

Moga dominated their match against Kapurthala with a 2-0 victory, powered by Komalpreet and Parveen. Sangrur outplayed SAS Nagar 2-0 as Manjot Kaur and Kajal scored a run each. The nail-biter of the day came when Mansa edged past Sri Muktsar Sahib 10-9, with Noordeep, Mandeep, Gurdeep, Jaismeen and Harman all scoring two runs each.

Ludhiana delivered one of the most commanding performances, defeating Jalandhar 8-0. Anamika, Gurpreet, Rupa and Gursimar added two runs each. Another high-scoring clash saw Sangrur overpower Moga 17-10, with Kajal, Nishu, Navjot, Pooja and Ramanpreet each scoring two runs. Patiala then bounced back with a strong 7-0 win over Mansa, led by two-run contributions from Jyoti, Husan and Navjot.

Ferozepur registered an 11-7 victory over Amritsar, with standout performances from Rajni, Sonia, Priya, Sukhjinder and Simranpreet, who all scored two runs each.

The semi-finals saw Ludhiana secure a 6-2 win over Sangrur, courtesy of two-run efforts from Anamika, Gurpreet and Harshdeep. Ferozepur beat Patiala 3-1, with Rajni, Sonia and Priya scoring one run each.

In the grand finale, Ludhiana lifted the championship trophy after a spectacular 12-3 win over Ferozepur. Rupa, Meghan, Muskan and Gurpreet scored two runs each, sealing a memorable victory. Patiala clinched third place by defeating Sangrur 13-8, with stellar contributions from Lovejot, Harshpreet, Harsimran, Jaspreet and Khushi.

Arjuna Awardee and SSP Punjab police, Sunita Rani, attended the occasion as the chief guest, along with dignitaries including Kawaljit Singh Gill and school principal Smriti Bhargav. They presented the awards to the winning teams. Senior officials of the Punjab Baseball Association, including secretary Harbir Singh Gill, president Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, along with others were also present to encourage the young players.