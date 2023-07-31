Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: GLADA demolishes illegal colonies in Meharban and Kaka village

Ludhiana: GLADA demolishes illegal colonies in Meharban and Kaka village

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 31, 2023 11:17 PM IST

According to GLADA officials, the developers of these colonies had been repeatedly warned to halt their illegal activities, but they disregarded the notices and continued their construction.

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) demolished three illegal colonies in Meharban and Kaka village on Monday.

Illegal structures being demolished in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
The demolition drive was initiated following orders from Amarjit Singh Bains, the additional chief administrator of GLADA cum competent authority. The drive targeted the illegal roads, constructions, and passages within these colonies, dismantling them to enforce the law.

During the operation, GLADA officials collaborated with the police, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), and the revenue department to ensure the smooth execution of the demolition.

In an effort to curb the proliferation of illegal colonies from the outset, GLADA has planned to conduct more such drives in the coming weeks.

GLADA chief administrator Sagar Setia issued an appeal to the general public, urging them not to purchase property, plots, or buildings in unauthorized colonies. He cautioned that GLADA would not provide essential facilities like water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, street lights and others in such colonies.

Monday, July 31, 2023
