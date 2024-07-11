Ludhiana: GLADA razes two illegal colonies in Baranhara

Following the directions by GLADA chief administrator Sakshi Sawhney, a special team demolished two illegal colonies in Baranhara on Thursday. GLADA team removing unauthorised structures in Baranhara, Ludhiana, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The team demolished their roads, boundary walls, passages, street lights, sewer manholes and other illegal constructions and structures on these sites. GLADA chief administrator Sawhney said a special drive has also been launched to take punitive action against those who fleecing innocent residents under the garb of offering cheaper plots in these unauthorised colonies, which lacked statutory sanction and compliance with the government norms.

The team, comprising of GLADA sub divisional engineer Karan Aggarwal as duty magistrate, police force and enforcement team of GLADA comprising of district town planner (regulatory), assistant town planner (regulatory), GLADA sub-divisional engineers, junior engineers (regulatory), carried out the demolition drive in compliance with the orders issued against these colonies.

The action was taken when developers did not stop the illegal construction despite the notices, a special team carried out the demolition drive, which went unopposed. In a move to check mushrooming of illegal colonies at the very initial stage GLADA is planning more such drives in upcoming weeks.

Sawhney appealed to the general public not to purchase property/plots/buildings in unauthorised colonies as GLADA will not provide any facility like water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, street lights etc. The list of approved and regularised colonies along with their sanctioned maps is available on the official website of GLADA, which may be checked by the prospective buyers before purchasing any property, she added.

GLADA additional chief administrator said, besides undertaking a demolition campaign, GLADA had also asked the concerned tehsildars to not register plots in these unauthorised colonies, PSPCL to not issue electricity connections there besides filing FIRs against the developers of such colonies in the district.