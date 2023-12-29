A goat herder was booked for allegedly hitting a stray dog with stones and sticks, leading to his death at Barewal Road. Ludhiana: Goat herder booked for beating stray dog to death

The accused fled after leaving the animal injured. A local rushed the dog to the veterinary hospital at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), where the canine succumbed to injuries.

The Sarabha Nagar police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Ghulle of Barewal.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Mani Singh, who is a member of People For Animals (PFA) and president of Help for Animals, an NGO.

Singh stated that he received information from locals that a goat herder was beating a stray dog with sticks and stones. He rushed to the spot and found the dog lying on the road side in a critical condition. He rushed the dog to the veterinary hospital, where the dog succumbed to injuries on Friday.

When confronted, the goat herder claimed that the dog had attacked his goats. To save his goats from dog attack, he thrashed the animal.

The complainant added that when enquired, the onlookers claimed that the dog did not attack the goats. The dog was resting on the roadside when the accused hit it with a stone. Later, he kept on thrashing the dog with sticks.

ASI Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the IPC and section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been lodged against the accused.